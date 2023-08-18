There was certainly something for everyone at Stoke Climsland Methodist Church during their celebration weekend – tractors, food, crafts for kids, flowers and patchwork quilts.
A spokesperson said: "We would like to thank everyone who helped with and came to support our Celebration Weekend for the year of the King’s Coronation.
"Those who kindly loaned agricultural artefacts and tools, our enthusiastic tractor owners, the talented ‘patchworkers’, flower arrangers, bakers, chefs, Muddy Puddles craft tent, welcomers and furniture shifters – so many people contributed.
"Thanks also to Duncan Elliott, who shared some moving and humorous memories of his time at Duchy College, and our minister Rev David Moss, who led the Agricultural Thanksgiving Service at the end of the weekend and blessed the tractors."
£500 was raised to support the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution and conservation work in Cornwall.