During the evening of Friday March 17 in the Public Hall, West Street, Liskeard, there will be a celebration of the 200th anniversary of the birth of the ‘Great Cornish Philanthropist’ John Passmore Edwards.
From his humble beginnings in Blackwater, Cornwall, through the lows of bankruptcy and the highs of a successful London publishing house it’s a fascinating journey, during which he paid for 70 public buildings, including 20 in Cornwall and two in Liskeard: his donations included hospitals, libraries, schools, convalescent homes, art galleries and museums.
His life and good works are told in exhibition touring Cornwall, created by Dean Evans, author of ‘Funding the Ladder, The Passmore Edwards Legacy’ and organiser of ‘The Passmore Edwards 200 Festival’.
For just one evening the exhibition will be on display in the Public Hall on March 17, doors open at 6.30pm.
On the same evening, at 7.30pm Brian Oldham, President of Liskeard Old Cornwall Society and an Honoured Burgess of Liskeard, will present an illustrated talk which follows the history of both the Liskeard Free Library and Cottage Hospital, both paid for and donated to the town by Passmore Edwards.
The local mixed voice choir, ‘Melodi Liskerret’, will singing from around 8.30pm, ending their programme with, of course, Trelawny.
Funding from Councillor Nick Craker’s Community Chest and the OCS Federation has enabled entry to be free with tea and coffee and biscuits provided.
The event is open to all; booking is not necessary.