Burraton Community Primary School were delighted to welcome an author for some special workshops as part of World Book Day.
Miss Kelly Burnard EYFS Teacher and Science Leader at Burraton Primary School said: “We celebrated World Book Day today. We invited in an author called Tom Mclaughlin who did some workshops with the children across the school.
“We also carried out a dress the potato as your favorite book character.
“All the children had great fun.”
In response to the workshops and World Book Day events the children said “The author was inspiring” and “We enjoyed dressing up as our favourite character”.