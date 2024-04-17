IN celebration of the beauty of blossom and spring the team at the National Trust in Cotehele will be hosting a trail of events this month accessible from the scenic Tamar Valley train line.
Joining them will be the Devon and Cornwall Rail Partnership, Food Plymouth, Plymouth City Council, University of Plymouth and Tamar Grow Local who are helping them to coordinate the events which are set to take place across the region between April 26 to 29.
Visitors at Cotehele will be given the opportunity to delve in to the spectacle of the apple orchards brimming with blossom all whilst enjoy the sun (hopefully!), lawn games, a picnic, music, a book or maybe some calming yoga underneath the beautiful pink and white flowers.
Visitors coming to Cotehele on Saturday, April 27 can join in with the first Gwel an Bleujenn (view of the flowers,) where a procession will take place through the blossom – a thanks will be given to the flowers and the promise of the fruit that will follow.
Rosie Fierek will also be hosting music, Rob Forshaw will be reading poetry and Callington based Moondance Studios will be giving a dance performance.
Those coming on Sunday, April 28 can help wildlife experts from the University of Plymouth record the species of animals that can be found in the Mother Orchard by joining the Blossom Bioblitz event taking place that day – the data recorded with the help of visitors will create a snapshot of this wonderful habitat and the wildlife that calls it home.
Laura Jarman, senior visitor experience officer at Cotehele, commented: “The Mother Orchard at Cotehele is home to more than 300 trees and 125 different varieties of local and heritage apples, some dating back to 1960. The blossom they produce is a beautiful sign of spring and a mark of how special our traditional orchards are.
“Not only do these trees provide us with delicious food and drink, but they are also habitats that provide a home for many different species of wildlife. We look forward to sharing this true spectacle of nature with visitors this blossom season.”
Other events include a live music and poetry performance by Poet Laureate Simon Armitage, and two guided blossom walks in Devonport on April 24 at 4.30pm and St Budeaux (2 May at 10am), led by Tess Wilmot of Food Plymouth, giving people an opportunity to discover urban, community orchards on their doorstep.
Dave Bouch, head gardener at Cotehele, said: “Cotehele’ s orchards are a reminder of the valley’s market gardening past, where thousands of cherries and apples were picked for sale at market but are also a vital habitat which need protecting and celebrating.”