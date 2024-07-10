POLICE are asking for the public’s help to identify three people in connection with several frauds at a Liskeard store.
Officers are investigating three incidents at Argos at Bubble Retail Park where reported ‘fraudulent receipts and labels’ were used to return electrical items for substantial false refunds.
The incidents happened between November last year and February 2024 and are believed to be linked.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson said: “Police investigating the incidents would like to identify the individuals pictured as it is believed they may be able to assist with their enquiries.
“Anyone who recognises them or has any information which may assist with the investigation is asked to come forward.”
Contact police online or by telephone on 101, quoting crime reference 50240043825.
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org