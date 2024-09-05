A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: “Appliances from Padstow, Newquay, Wadebridge and St Columb, accompanied by incident support vehicles from Perranporth attended a call to a jacuzzi fire at 03:22. The fire had spread to the roof space and firefighters used a 135 ladder, hose reels and breathing apparatus to fight the blaze. “Firefighting continued and removal of roof material and solar panels was necessary. The fire was confirmed as extinguished at 07:17 but crews remained on scene dampening down hotspots. The incident was scaled back around 08:00 and the final appliance left the scene at 11:15. The fire was accidental.”