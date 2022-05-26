Cats Protection to relaunch thanks to local support

A volunteer-run branch of Cats Protection has relaunched in South East Cornwall after the pandemic combined with dwindling numbers left it no choice but to close.

The South East Cornwall Branch had seen a gradual decline in volunteer numbers before coronavirus restrictions temporarily halted its activities. As the lockdown periods lengthened it became unlikely the branch would be able to reopen in its original format.

However, discussions with neighbouring branches, as well as careful consideration of the cat population’s needs, have led to a new shared-branch format specially created with local moggies in mind.

The branch is welcoming new passionate cat-lovers to join its ranks and will be working closely with neighbouring Launceston Branch to ensure cats and their owners in postcodes PL10 to PL14, PL17 and PL18 will once again be supported by the charity.

To unite the two branches, Natalie Wilkerson, coordinator of Launceston Branch, is initially overseeing both groups. She says: “I may have had a mad moment agreeing to look after both branches but so far it’s working brilliantly. Launceston Branch stepped in to cover when South East Cornwall closed but it was an awful lot for one set of volunteers to manage, now we have more people on board and we have clear divides between how we help cats in the various areas.

“South East Cornwall Branch is set up to assist with the provision of neutering vouchers for those on a low income, lost and found cats and general advice. For anyone wishing to adopt a cat or give one up for rehoming, we will liaise with them via Launceston Branch, as we will with any assistance needed with feral cats. It might sound a bit complicated but you can get in touch with either branch and we’ll sort the rest!”

Longer-term it’s likely the two branches will become distinct once more but the new format safeguards both branches for the future and enables the volunteers to help more cats.

Natalie adds: “The reopening of South East Cornwall Branch is very exciting and we’ve been planning it for a number of months now. It really is a win-win situation because we are able to take on more volunteers now as we have capacity to welcome and train them, which in turn helps us reach more cats locally.

“We’d especially love to hear from anybody who would like to help at our fundraising events. We have a packed event list starting with Liskeard Show on July 9 and Saltash Regatta on September 3 and 4, then running throughout the rest of the year.

“I’m so proud of the committees at our South East Cornwall and Launceston branches, they have forged a brilliant relationship, bolstered by everyone’s great love for cats, and we’re looking forward to welcoming more people to join us.”

For anyone wishing to support local cats but unable to volunteer their time, donations to the branch may be made via the donate button at www.cats.org.uk/saltash where it is also possible to enquire about volunteering or find out more about the branch.