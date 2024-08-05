TH£ carnival tradition is being kept well and truly alive in the Clay Country village of Roche.
The Roche Carnival Committee organised a week of events between Sunday, July 28, and Saturday, August 3, in conjunction with groups and businesses.
The main event was the carnival procession, a lively, colourful parade with Sophie Burchall as the carnival queen and Alena Savage as the fairy queen, and music from Roche Brass Band filling the air.
Events during the week included a Show and Shine display in the Victory Hall car park, featuring vehicles from different periods, and a dog show.
Roche and District Young Farmers Club joined with the carnival committee to organise walking and car treasure hunts which featured entries from an Olympics-themed scarecrow competition.
A disco was held for children, and there were bingo sessions for both youngsters and adults.
A carnival week contest was also organised to find the best decorated houses, gardens and businesses in the village.
The carnival committee are full of thanks for the backing from the community, saying: “We are extremely grateful for all the support from local businesses and individuals who have sponsored this year’s carnival – without your help we couldn’t keep the carnival tradition alive in Roche.
“A big thank you also goes to those who are part of the Roche community or the surrounding clays for coming and joining in.”
Among the organisations, businesses and individuals the committee thanked were Roche Parish Council, Roche Sports and Social Club, Alun Griffiths Contractors, Mace and Sunbelt Rentals, Chubbeez Café and Mobile Event Catering, Cornish Maid Floristry, the Cornwall Channel, Cornwall councillor Peter Guest, Fresh Salon, Graham Barker Roofing Services, Jade Palace, Kernow Horse Box Hire, Kernow Mixers, Kernow Raw Pet Food, the Victoria Inn, PJI Security, Rapid Heating, Roche Co-op, Roche Star, the Rock Inn, Rock View Vets, Sweetpea, Sweets Absolute Amusements, the Dog’s House Cornwall, Tremore Dairy, WA Allen Tyres and Whitemoor MOT Centre.
Next year’s carnival week has been scheduled for Sunday, July 27, through to Saturday, August 2, with the carnival procession due to take place on Friday, August 1.