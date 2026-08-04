A GREAT time was had by all in Roche on Friday, July 31 as the village hosted its annual carnival parade.
The colourful event, near St Austell, attracted a packed crowd who watched on as the vibrant procession made it’s way through the village streets.
The parade, which celebrated all things Roche, is one of the major highlights of Roche Carnival Week.
The Roche Carnival Committee organised an action-packed week of events between July 26 to August 3, which included a show and shine car display, quiz nights and a dog show.
Carnival Week at Roche has always provided an opportunity for the village to bring the community closer together and this year was no exception.
The committee were full of thanks for the support they received from local individuals, businesses and organisations.
A spokesperson said: “From all of us at Roche Carnival Committee, we would like to say a massive thank you for everyone’s support during the week and especially for the carnival. The carnival tradition is definitely alive in Roche.”
Roche Carnival winners were as follows:
- Club, Uniform Group: Roche Pre-School
- Seven Years and Under, Walking: Roche Rockers
- Eight to 15 Years, Walking: Single Dangle - Scarecrow
- 16 Years and Over, Walking: Len the Garden Gnome
- Walking Pairs: Aliens
- Walking Groups: Smurfs
- Decorated Pram, Bike or Cart: Wizard of Oz
- Car Trailer: Mary Mary Quite Contrary
- Decorated/Comedy Float: Get Out of my Swamp
- Trade Vehicle: Brett (Kernow Mixers)
- Custom/Classic Vehicle: Barry Grose - Singer Vouge
- Character on horseback: Freya Collard
- Tractor 1950-1979: Wendy Oates - David Brown
- Tractor 1980 onwards: Andrew Thomas
- Visiting Carnival Queen: Penwerris
- Visiting Carnival Queen Group: Goonhavern
- Visiting Fairy Queen: Poltair
- Visiting Fairy King: St Stephen
- Visiting Fairy Queen/King Group: St Stephen
- Visiting decorated Royalty Float/Vehicle: Hendra
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