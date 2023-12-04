IT was Looe royalty’s time to shine this weekend as they took on the responsibility of switching on the town’s Christmas lights.
On Friday, December 1, the town came together to welcome the festive season.
The lantern parades started on both sides of Looe East and West only to converge together on Looe bridge before heading to the quayside centre West Looe for the switching on of the Christmas lights and community carol singing.
The town mayor, Cllr Tony Smith, thanked all the volunteers that made the event possible, adding that there were “too many to mention but a big thank you”.
It was then Looe royalty’s time to shine as the carnival queen and attendants were tasked with pressing the switch, after the usual countdown, lighting the whole area with a stunning display.
A spokesperson said: “It was a very special occasion all round and the streets were full of townsfolk and visitors to make it so special. Well done Looe.”