CARE workers from all over Cornwall were honoured last week at a special event recognising their commitment to helping others lead independent lives.
There were over 250 nominations for various care sector roles, including nurses, support workers, personal assistants, and more. A panel consisting of health and care staff, voluntary organisations and care recipients met to shortlist and select the winners.
Special guests attended to show their appreciation, with the Lord Lieutenant Colonel Sir Edward Bolitho KCVO OBE presenting the awards.
Cornwall Council cabinet lead for adult social care and health, Cllr Andy Virr, also attended.
Addressing attendees he said: “It is a key priority for us, as a council, to support everyone in Cornwall’s care sector to have a good experience at work with the right skills, helping them to deliver excellent social care.
“Our care workforce is our greatest strength and at the heart of all we do. I see a room full of people here tonight who personify the sorts of values that we stand for at Cornwall Council, passionate, dedicated, and committed.
“Whether you win or not, please know that you’re all valued, not just by the people in this room, but those people who you serve, who rely on you to do all the things we take for granted.
“Their cook, their cleaner, their shopper, their confidante, their provider of personal care, the person they look for out of their window, sometimes the only person they see that day. You’re their lifeline and I don’t know of any job more worthy and satisfying than that.”
Meghan Kerrison from Alexandra’s Community Care in Penryn won Registered Manager of the Year.
“It’s a very under-funded and under-recognised role that deserves the recognition that it doesn’t always get and it’s nice to celebrate the hard work that everyone puts in,” she said.
There were 13 winners in total, including a Lifetime Achievement award for a 94-year-old working in a residential home, described as a ‘true force of the health and social care sector.’ An Above and Beyond award was given to Bev Cole of Cornwallis Care for her unwavering commitment to supporting her team members.
Dynamo, Care Friends and Cornish Gold sponsored different parts of the event, and plans are already underway for the 2025 awards to continue celebrating the care sector.