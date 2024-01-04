The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.
The latest update from the CQC shows these Cornwall care homes have been given ratings:
• Averlea Residential Home: Inadequate, last inspected on November 8.
• Woodlands: Good, last inspected on October 23.
• Appledown: Good, last inspected on October 3.
• Kingston House: Requires improvement, last inspected on October 13.
The highest possible rating is 'outstanding': given to organisations exceeding expectations. Meanwhile, a 'good' scores shows the provider is meeting the CQC's criteria.
However, a service found to be needing improvement will not be up to the CQC's standards, and a service given an 'inadequate' rating will ordinarily be placed in special measures by the CQC.