Multiple care homes have been given new scores in Cornwall in the past month.

The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.

The latest update from the CQC shows these Cornwall care homes have been given ratings:

• Averlea Residential Home: Inadequate, last inspected on November 8.

• Woodlands: Good, last inspected on October 23.

• Appledown: Good, last inspected on October 3.

• Kingston House: Requires improvement, last inspected on October 13.

The highest possible rating is 'outstanding': given to organisations exceeding expectations. Meanwhile, a 'good' scores shows the provider is meeting the CQC's criteria.

However, a service found to be needing improvement will not be up to the CQC's standards, and a service given an 'inadequate' rating will ordinarily be placed in special measures by the CQC.