The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.
Information from the CQC reveals HF Trust - Trelowen was awarded a 'requires improvement' rating after an inspection on October 3. The rating was published on November 3.
A 'requires improvement' rating means a service is not performing as well as it should, and will be given information by the CQC on how to improve.