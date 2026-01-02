SOON drivers could be travelling without the need to control their vehicle, as the Volkswagen Group kick starts the next testing phase of its self-driving research vehicle Gen.Urban1, in Wolfsburg.
After intensive trials, the Gen.Urban can now drive autonomously in real urban traffic.
The research project aims to explore how passengers experience riding in a self-driving vehicle without a traditional steering wheel or pedals – and what requirements this creates for future vehicle concepts.
An interdisciplinary team from Volkswagen Group Innovation, including designers, human factors specialists, software engineers, and materials experts, is gathering comprehensive data on user behaviour and interaction with the Gen.Urban.
These findings will contribute to the development of future interior and user experience (UX) concepts across the group’s brands.
Even before departure, passengers can customise their preferences - this can be done via an app or directly in the vehicle – from cabin temperature to ambient lighting. Upon entering, the Gen.Urban greets the passenger, and the seat automatically adjusts to the desired position. In addition, the vehicle’s digital interior can be tailored to individual preferences using artificial intelligence (AI). The wide front display with its information, light, and sound is then adapted to an individual theme.
Gen.Urban is designed without a traditional steering wheel or pedals. The test participant sits in the driver’s seat, while a trained safety driver monitors the vehicle from the passenger seat. If necessary, the safety driver can intervene at any time using a specially developed control panel with a joystick.
The current test phase initially involves Volkswagen Group employees and will last for a period of several weeks.
The starting point of the test route is the visitor parking lot at the HQ building. The test route has been designed by the team to recreate the typical journey for those driving within an urban area. Traffic light intersections, roundabouts, current construction sites, residential areas, industrial sections, and possibly congested traffic: the route is chosen to correspond to typical challenges of an urban environment.
Each test drive lasts approximately 20 minutes.
Dr. Nikolai Ardey, head of Volkswagen Group Innovation has said that technology in these vehicles is making ‘rapid progress’ however, Volkswagen is taking steps to ensure that the passenger experience in these driverless vehicles is a positive one. The company’s aim is to build trust for those using the new technology ‘through meaningful interaction, a relaxed atmosphere, and intelligent assistance systems that respond precisely to the needs of passengers’.
Commenting on the recent testing, Dr Ardey said: "The technology for autonomous driving is making rapid progress. With our Gen.Urban research vehicle, we want to understand exactly how passengers experience autonomous driving. Why? Because the key to a positive customer experience is to build trust – through meaningful interaction, a relaxed atmosphere, and intelligent assistance systems that respond precisely to the needs of passengers. Ultimately, technology should fit people, not the other way around. We will benefit from these insights across the entire Group in the long term."
