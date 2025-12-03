With the festive season in full swing, many people across the country may be enjoying an alcoholic beverage to two. However, for those driving, a worrying new study from Leasing Options has revealed that around two in five motorists (37 per cent) overestimate the drink driving limits.
This comes after recent calls from the government to lower the drink driving limits from 35 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath to 22 micrograms. With drink driving the cause of 17 per cent of all deaths on the road, Mike Thompson, chief operating officer (COO) of Leasing Options is urging drivers to avoid drinking alcohol altogether if planning to drive.
According to the survey an average of almost four in 10 respondents (37 per cent) overestimated the drink driving limit of about three units for women, and four units for men in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, which equates to around two pints of regular-strength lager or two small glasses of wine.
Ahead of the festive season and cosy pub trips, Mike Thompson is urging drivers to avoid drinking whatsoever if planning to drive afterwards. He says that many people don’t realise that alcohol affects everyone differently and as such, often forget that alcohol stays in the system for up to 12 hours.
He said: “As the colder weather creeps in and trips to cosy pubs or social calendars fill up ahead of the festive season, many drivers might consider having one or two drinks before driving. But its important to remember that even a small amount of alcohol can affect reaction times and driving ability, and this can be dangerous even on short journeys around the corner.
“Many people don’t realise that alcohol affects everyone differently. Factors such as height, gender, weight and even what you’ve eaten that day can all play a part in how your body processes alcohol. For safety, it's wise to select an alcohol-free or soft drink if you intend to drive and avoid drinking completely. With the rise of the sober movement, there are now plenty of great alcohol-free beers widely available in local pubs, from alcohol free Guinness to craft beer options.
“It’s also important to remember that alcohol stays in the system for up to 12 hours, so if you’re planning to drive home the next morning after a social function, it’d be safer to arrange another mode of transport.”
Mr Thompson has expressed that staying under the limit not only protects drivers from accidents and hefty fines, but also protects others on the road.
He concluded: “Even slightly exceeding the limit puts others at risk, with drink-driving collisions reaching 540 in 2024. Penalties and fines can reach up to £2,500, along with possible imprisonment and a minimum 12-month driving ban. We urge drivers to be cautious over the party season and think sensibly to protect themselves and others.”
