Cornwall Fire and Rescue service responded to reports of a caravan fire on September 10 in Sandplace.
A Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed: “Appliances from Looe and Liskeard attended the incident were two hose reel jets were used to extinguish the fire.”
Devon and Cornwall Police were also in attendance.
A spokesperson confirmed: “Police are investigating a suspicious caravan fire in the Looe area on Sunday, September 10.
“Officers were called by the fire service just after 6pm after the fire began in an abandoned caravan in a layby in Sandplace Road, Morval.
“Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area at the time of the fire is asked to contact police via the Force website here or by telephone on 101, quoting crime reference 50230246065.”