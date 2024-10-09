A caravan was destroyed in an early morning fire attended to by fire crews from Lostwithiel.
The caravan was destroyed by the blaze, which was contained successfully.
A spokesperson for Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 1.39am, six on-call firefighters from Lostwithiel responded to reports of a caravan on fire and that the fire was spreading through the hedge.
“On arrival the caravan was found to be “well alight”. Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two high pressure hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.
“In total, 1,800 litres of water was used to put the fire out and stop it spreading through the nearby hedges.”