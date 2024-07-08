STEP into the enchanted world of 'Disney's Beauty and the Beast' with Caradon Youth Theatre.
Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, the original Broadway production was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Bursting with a multitude of brilliant songs including 'Be Our Guest', 'Gaston' and of course the sublime 'Beauty and the Beast', this timeless classic celebrates 30 years on the stage this year!
Caradon Youth Theatre, known for its creative and life affirming productions take it to a new level with this show 'it's on an epic scale,” said director Nic Early. “We have 36 in the cast, eight musicians and have had over 40 people on the production team working hard to make it all happen.
“The creative team have been exceptional - choreographing big song and dance numbers, building a spectacular set, making lavish costumes and designing awesome special effects - I can't wait to see it all come together!
“It's not often you get the chance to see a Disney Broadway Classic in Liskeard, so we have certainly 'gone to town on it' - for our town and community!”
In the spirit of giving something special to those in need, Caradon Youth Theatre have allocated a number of free tickets for families who can't afford to go to an event like this. Anyone wanting more information on this can contact Nic by sending an email to [email protected] or texting 07899 953091 and quoting BATB free tickets.
This energetic young company promise to take audiences on a very special adventure accompanied by a fantastic live orchestra.
Join Belle as she tries to escape the arrogant Gaston and ventures into the enchanted castle, where she meets a host of eccentric characters including the formidable Beast. A magical production for the whole family - not to be missed.
Performances from Saturday, July 13, to Saturday, July 20, (excluding Sunday, July 14, all at 7pm, Saturday, July 20, from 2pm and 7pm).
At Liskeard Public Hall - seating is allocated, so be quick to book the best seats. Tickets from: ticketsource.co.uk/caradon-youth-theatre