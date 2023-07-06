Caradon Hockey Club added another trophy to their cabinet when the ladies first XI picked up the national award of “Women’s Team of the Year" at a star-studded ceremony at Leicester Athena on Saturday night (July 1).
Molly Walsh, 2023 team member, said: “A huge achievement from the Liskeard based team that is a reward for all their hard work, dedication, and achievements this season.”
Shortlisted amongst five teams, Repton 1st XI, Blueharts 1st XI, Shipston on Stour, and Norton 1st XI who had all had remarkably successful seasons both on and off the pitch, nine squad members from Caradon travelled to Leicester more in hope than expectation of coming home with the prize.
This category was the twelfth of fourteen awards presented on the night.
"When GB and England defender, Giselle Ainsley, opened the envelop and announced Caradon as the winners it was met with disbelief and huge excitement. The team made their way to the stage to collect their award, jubilant to achieve the highest of accolades from the sport’s governing body.” Molly continued.
If anyone is interested in joining the family friendly and successful club, contact them via the contact form on the Caradon Hockey Club website, email address: [email protected] or contact them through any of their social media channels.