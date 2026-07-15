A HOT summer’s day greeted the picturesque riverside town of Wadebridge for one of its more distinctive annual traditions.
The Camel River Festival Raft Race is an event where small groups build rafts to compete in the tidal river that goes through the centre of the town.
There was an array of sights on offer for the healthy crowds who spectated the event.
It was a race which had almost everything a spectator could wish for, including the moment where the St Mabyn YFC raft capsized into the River Camel.
There were also three trophies presented by the town’s mayor with St Mabyn YFC being victorious in the fun race, Trevathan Farm winning the best dressed award and the Super Mario themed team coming first in the ‘long race’.
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The ladies from Clementine Bakery on the water in a redefinition of the term 'Bake Sail' (Picture: Adrian Jasper)
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