A DOG trainer and behaviourist from Pensilva is ‘over the moon’ after being shortlisted for a prestigious animal award.
Samantha Fraser owns and runs the Paws to Train and Behaviour centre and is qualified in all things canine.
“I take huge pride in being a a qualified dog trainer,” Samantha explained. “With the institute of modern dog trainers (IMDT) using kind safe effective methods to train with dogs and owners.
“My job has allowed me to meet some fantastic dogs and owners.”
Samantha offers a range of training for all dogs from puppy training to agility and hoppers.
Samantha recently found out she had been shortlisted in the Animal Star Awards for dog trainer and behaviourist of the year which then also qualified her to be a finalist.
Samantha is looking forward to the awards ceremony in May and wished the other finalist the best of luck. She added that she has big plans underway this year.
She continued: “I can't wait for what more this year has in store for me and looking forward to continuing my work with amazing dogs and humans. Watching them grow and develop there skills together.”