FINALS plans are being put into place for the upcoming 56th Annual Exhibition & Sale of Art and Craft in aid of the Liskeard branch of Cancer Research UK.
The annual event, which will take place at the Public Hall in West Street in March, provides a unique opportunity for visitors to explore and purchase a diverse range of art and handmade crafts.
A handing in day is scheduled for Sunday, March 2 between 9.30am and 3pm, before the event opens on Tuesday, March 4 at 7pm. Admission for this is £6 and will include cheese and wine.
The exhibition will then run from Wednesday, March 5 through to Sunday, March 9 with daily opening times from 10am through to 7.30pm (except Sunday, when it closes at 3.30pm). Admission is £2 for adults and £1 for children.
There will be a special ‘Big Breakfast’ served on the Saturday from 11am to 2pm.