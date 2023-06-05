We have good engagement and support on this issue from our local MP and we are grateful for her recognition of the importance of this issue. We are currently working on a document for her to set out why Government should consider our crossings from a different perspective to other tolled crossings in England. What we are looking for all our supporters to do is write to their local Councillor, and also their MP, to advise them that they support the objectives of the Tamar Toll Action Group and ask them to do likewise. It needn’t be a complex letter but anything that includes detail the personal impact on you would help add weight to it.