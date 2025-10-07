A campaign targeting irresponsible dog owners is coming to St Stephen in Brannel Parish to crack down on those who fail to scoop the poop.
St Stephen in Brannel Parish Council has joined forces with environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy in a bid to reduce dog fouling in key problem areas across the parish, including parks, footpaths and community spaces.
The ‘We’re Watching You’ campaign takes a bold approach to tackling the issue. Research shows that dog walkers are significantly more likely to clean up after their pets when they believe they’re being watched.
The campaign, which was first trialled in 2014 by Keep Britain Tidy with support from Defra, saw dog fouling reduce by an average of 46 per cent and in some areas, by up to 90 per cent.
Feedback from across the country suggests dog fouling tends to spike during the darker months, particularly in early mornings or evenings, when some dog owners feel they won’t be seen.
St Stephen in Brannel Parish Council has signed up to this hard-hitting campaign, using glow-in-the-dark signs made from innovative, reflective materials to ensure visibility at night — making it clear that irresponsible dog owners are being noticed, no matter the time of day.
Parish Council Clerk, Linda Ranger, said: “Feedback from residents across St Stephen in Brannel has made it clear. Dog fouling is a key issue people want addressed.
“The vast majority of dog owners in our community are responsible and respectful, always picking up after their dogs and disposing of the waste properly. Unfortunately, it only takes a small number of careless individuals to spoil our shared spaces.
“We’re proud to be working with Keep Britain Tidy on such a cutting-edge and impactful campaign. We hope to see the same positive results here in St Stephen in Brannel that others have seen across the UK.”
Not cleaning up after your dog may lead to a fixed penalty notice of £100. If the fine is not paid, people may be prosecuted. If found guilty, they could be fined up to £1,000, in addition to any legal costs.
Residents are encouraged to report problem areas and help spread awareness using the campaign hashtag: #werewatchingyou
