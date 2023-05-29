The footbridge was replaced by a pre-cast concrete one during the 1920s. While the station closed to passengers in 1967, it remained open until 1978 as an access point for freight. It was in the latter years, as a mostly abandoned station that the man who the station would later be named after, Sir John Betjeman was captured on film looking forlornly at the remains of Wadebridge Station in the TV retelling of his ‘Summoned by Bells’ verse autobiography, in a part where he describes his memories of coming to Cornwall on holiday. Name checking Wadebridge, he said: “On Wadebridge Platform what a breath of sea scented the Camel valley! Cornish air, Soft Cornish rain, And silence after steam...”