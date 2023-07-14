The future of a popular North Cornwall family attraction is uncertain after it entered administration.
Camel Creek family theme park, based near Wadebridge is now under the control of restructuring specialists Kroll.
The new administrators say they intend to continue to run the business as a going concern in the short term, while working collaboratively with the leadership team to secure the long term future of the site and necessary investment.
A statement from the administrators read: "Geoff Bouchier and Benjamin Wiles were appointed as Joint Administrators of Camel Creek Ltd. trading as Camel Creek Family Theme Park on 11 July 2023.
"Based in Tredinnick, Cornwall, the park provides family days out focussed on family-friendly rides, indoor and outdoor play areas and animal encounters. The Administrators, who have the support of Camel Creek’s lender, will continue to trade the park on a business-as-usual basis. Accordingly, Camel Creek will remain open as scheduled and all future bookings will be fulfilled. The Administrators will be in touch with all those affected as soon as possible.
"The Administrators will be working collaboratively with Camel Creek’s leadership team to secure the long-term future of the theme park and further investment in the site.
"Further details will be shared as the Administration progresses.
Benjamin Wiles, Managing Director of Restructuring, Kroll: “Camel Creek family theme Park will continue to operate as normal, with all future bookings fulfilled. With the support of Camel Creek’s lender, we will work to secure further investment and the long-term future of the park for the benefit of all stakeholders.”
“Camel Creek is looking forward to welcoming lots of families over the summer holiday season and into the future.”