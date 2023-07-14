"Based in Tredinnick, Cornwall, the park provides family days out focussed on family-friendly rides, indoor and outdoor play areas and animal encounters. The Administrators, who have the support of Camel Creek’s lender, will continue to trade the park on a business-as-usual basis. Accordingly, Camel Creek will remain open as scheduled and all future bookings will be fulfilled. The Administrators will be in touch with all those affected as soon as possible.