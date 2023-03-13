Steven Daldry’s revival of the play has proved incredibly popular because of its revelatory staging. Students were mesmerised by the fairy tale doll house that was designed to convey the capitalist cocoon that the Birling family were so wrapped up in. One of the most fantastic moments was when the house fell in a dramatic explosion and all of the china and glassware smashed. It was an ingenious metaphor that was designed to show how the Inspector’s visit had shattered and destroyed the perfect, insular world that the Birlings had constructed for themselves.