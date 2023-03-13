The U14’s played their first ever competitive match for Saltash on Wednesday, March 8. Some of the girls were playing football competitively for the first time ever.
It was the first round of the county cup V Brannel. The girls came out fighting and gained a 2-0 lead, the game went on to be extremely entertaining with an unfortunate score of 5-4 to Brannel.
A spokesperson from the school said: “I am so proud of the U14’s, they were tenacious and highly motivated throughout.”
Year 11 visit to Theatre Royal Plymouth (TRP) for Stephen Daldry’s National Theatre production of An Inspector Calls.
Year 11 students enjoyed a trip to TRP on Tuesday March 7. The students watched J.B. Priestley’s classic thriller, ‘An Inspector Calls’ which is one of the set texts for GCSE English Literature.
Steven Daldry’s revival of the play has proved incredibly popular because of its revelatory staging. Students were mesmerised by the fairy tale doll house that was designed to convey the capitalist cocoon that the Birling family were so wrapped up in. One of the most fantastic moments was when the house fell in a dramatic explosion and all of the china and glassware smashed. It was an ingenious metaphor that was designed to show how the Inspector’s visit had shattered and destroyed the perfect, insular world that the Birlings had constructed for themselves.
A spokesperson from the school said: “The students were impeccably behaved and the theatre team said that Saltash Community School are welcome back any time.
“It was wonderful to be able to offer this enriching experience for the students, especially as some of them hadn’t been to the theatre before.:
Amelia from Saltash Community school explained: “The theatre trip helped me take in the play from another perspective. I was able to understand the emotion and setting much more clearly which has given me a deeper understanding of the play.”
Lara from Saltash Community school continued: “I can now memorise a lot more of the play and the key lines!”
Gina and Ella explained: “We really enjoyed the show and would love to go and see it again.”
Kate commented: “The fact that it was so funny, in some parts, will also help me to remember the references for the exam.”