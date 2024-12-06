A makeover of Calstock village hall was celebrated at a grand opening attended by local MP Anna Gelderd.
The project to update the hall was brought in on a tight budget, to a strict deadline of just nine weeks, and all by local people.
Working through the summer holidays, local trades turned the project around in time for a wedding booked there.
Project architect Claire Bissell, said: “The deadline set by funding grant was December but we had to get the hall open for September. The wedding couple put so much faith into our project that we would get it finished. It was very stressful.
“Three weeks before the wedding I was nervous; a week before, I could see it would be ready.”
The venue has been transformed with £200,000 from the Good Growth Fund administered by Cornwall Council and £10,000 in match funding raised by the hall charity.
Funding has allowed for an internal reconfiguration of the hall which was built 30 years ago and had been looking very sad. Hall administrator Matt Taylor said: “The great thing is, it gives us security into the future. It will be here for another 30 years at least. ”
A new side entrance has been added connecting the inside space to the outside with the kitchen repositioned to serve it, and a new bar added by talented local carpenter Rory White. “The bar’s design was inspired by cinema billboards to suit the theatrical side of the hall,” he said. “I worked on it for about six weeks from start to finish; it was a fun way to spend the summer.”
Rory grew up coming to play school in the hall as did others in the team of contractors from local business PARD. They all worked together previously before returning to Calstock to work on the hall.
Architect Claire added: “We had to put our trust in a lot of local contractors, and them in us. The funding was only confirmed one week before the project was due to start. Without their trust in us, this project would not have happened.”
Local businessman Pete White stepped up to take on the project as main contractor in what was described as a ’12 hours to disaster moment’ by parish councillor Phil Spurr. Pete said of his role: “It has been a very difficult process but equally it has been amazing. We knew the people interested in doing the work were all the younger generation of the village. They were all amazing.”
The project would also not have been possible without an army of volunteers who completed the decoration of the hall to the strict deadline, including dedicated Calstock volunteer Steve Darbyshire.
SE Cornwall MP Anna Gelderd joined the ribbons at the reopening event symbolising the joining of the old and new, and said: “It’s such a privilege to follow such a very long list of names of everyone here who’s worked so hard to make this happen.
“I think the hall is absolutely gorgeous and it’s going to be a very special place.”