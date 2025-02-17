Calstock CP School are proud owners of shiny new ukuleles, thanks to local fundraising in the village over Christmas.
Funds raised during the annual community Advent window trail around Calstock were donated to the school, and used to purchase the musical instruments.
A spokesperson at the school said: “We wished to use these funds to purchase ukuleles - we have a few in school but they had become very old and worn and we were keen to purchase a full class set so that we can start teaching the children how to play this instrument.”
Each child at the school will now have the chance during their time at the school to play the ukulele, assisted by our Head of School Mr John Pengelly, who currently runs the Harmonica Club and is instrumental in putting together their music assemblies.
The spokesperson continued: “The community of Calstock itself fully embraces music and the arts. We are fortunate that many of our students are enjoying learning a musical instrument with our external tutors who attend each week to teach piano, drums, guitar and singing.”
Local mother Becky Fierek helped children make clay Brussel sprout characters to appear in each Advent window, and said: “I’m delighted that we raised enough money to purchase a class set of ukuleles.
“My son had a music lesson with them and he is enjoying learning the chords. I imagine they will get lots of use over the years to come!
“Perhaps we will have a ukulele band to accompany the carol singing next year, or even a ukulele section for the Calstock May revels too!”
Advent window project founder Fleur Cousins said: “I am very pleased that the money can be used to have a direct impact on enriching the children’s experience at school. The remaining money is being used to develop Class 1’s outdoor fun space.”