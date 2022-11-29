THE remarkable accomplishments of Adam Davey from Callywith College in Bodmin have been celebrated after he was awarded the prestigious BTEC Award for IT and Computing Learner of the Year 2022.
Adam’s inspiring achievements stood out among an international field of candidates and wowed the judges, who felt it was his ability to go above and beyond expectations that impressed the judges so enormously.
Not only is Adam the first and last to ask and answer questions – which he always absorbs immediately – but his commitment to producing high quality work, despite the challenging material or his incredibly busy schedule, is what sets him apart.
Recently, Adam combined his knowledge of IT with leadership skills too, resulting in impressive team challenge results. It’s his ability to grow and take new challenges by the scruff of the neck that will help him continue to stand out in his fledgling University career.
Adam said: “As a learner who has faced many challenges thus far, it is a great honour for me to receive this award.
“I believe this award is not only a representation of myself but shows how with enough effort anything is possible. However, this achievement is not just for me, this achievement shows the combined efforts of my lecturers, fellow students and my family, as it would not have been possible for me to get this far without their support.
“It is truly unbelievable to me that achieving this was even possible and I hope I can live up to the expectations it sets in my future endeavours.”
Freya Thomas Monk, Senior Vice President for Vocational Qualifications and Training at Pearson, said: “After two long years spent giving or receiving lessons behind a computer screen, through face masks, or socially distanced, 2022 has been a whirlwind for everyone involved in education.
“Considering this, it makes the inspiring achievements documented in Adam’s submission all the more impressive. The hard work and commitment he demonstrated is extraordinary, and I am proud we are able to recognise it.”