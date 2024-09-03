CORNWALL Council leaders have joined Cornish MPs in calling for a devolution deal that will help ‘unleash’ Cornwall’s potential, without the need for a mayor or becoming part of a combined authority.
The leaders expressed their ‘shared commitment’ to secure a deal that will provide more autonomy for the Duchy based ‘solely on a Cornwall geography and non-mayoral model’ as opposed to a ‘combined authority that stretches across the Tamar’ following a meeting last week to discuss the new government’s devolution plans.
The group advocated for a ‘much broader and deeper devolution settlement’ that reflects Cornwall's shared status with the Welsh, Scots and Irish in ‘all areas of economic, social, political, and cultural life’, and agreed that an empowered Cornwall is ‘perfectly positioned’ to play a key role in driving the burgeoning green economy.
They agreed that an ‘empowered Cornwall’ has much to offer in return if its potential is realised, and that Cornwall is once again central to a ‘stronger and more sustainable’ United Kingdom, with the natural assets and history of innovation to lead a ‘green industrial revolution’.
The group noted that although not formally invited to submit a devolution settlement ‘Expression of Interest’ – unlike Plymouth which currently has no devolved powers – Cornwall remains ‘ready, willing and able to take back control in its own right.’
Leaders agreed to write to the Deputy Prime Minister requesting a conversation about the proposals and how they align with the new Government's plans.