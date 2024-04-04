MP Scott Mann said: “Since 2023 was the sixth wettest year since Met Office records began, and 2022 was the eighth driest year on record, the discharges of overflows reflect this. "The Lib Dems talk a good game on water quality, but their plan would allow raw sewage to back up in homes up and down the country and raise water bills for North Cornwall by thousands per household at a time when water bills are high already. “It is due to this Conservative government and our landmark Environmental Act that there is now, for the first time ever, 100 per cent monitoring of storm outflows and a legal obligation on the water companies to clean up their act or face record fines. “While our opposition sit and talk, we’re busy taking action and delivering for the people of Cornwall.”