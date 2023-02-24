Callington Town Council has closed the play park in Callington town centre following a recent annual inspection of its play parks and recreation grounds.
During the inspection, it had been identified that the Tamar Close play area is in need of essential maintenance work.
Callington Town Council explained: "There are no safety concerns surrounding this closure. The Inspector has identified some areas that require urgent maintenance. As we are unable to complete the works immediately the decision was made to close the equipment until such maintenance works can be carried out."