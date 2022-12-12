Alice Rogers, a former Callington Community College student, recently received her brevet from Air Commodore A J Lyle at her graduation from the Parachute Jump Instructors’ (PJI) course.
After graduating from Bath University with a degree in biology, Alice began initial officer training in January 2020 and was stationed at RAF Brize Norton where she undertook her PJI training jumping both static line and free-fall parachutes.
However, with British winters not being beneficial to Alice’s training, she has now travelled to California to complete her training on the lightweight parachute system, a free-fall parachute, and will then move onto the BT80 parachute jumping with 40kg of kit on her front.
Alice said: “During my career in Airborne Delivery Wing as a PJI I will work with all UK Armed Forces Airborne Soldiers and will oversee all parachuting training from the low level parachute (1000ft) all the way up to high altitude parachuting on oxygen (25,000ft). I am also hoping to become the Officer Commanding the RAF Falcons parachuting display team in a couple of years.”