THE first ever pickleball event was held by Callington Rotary Club at the Sports Dome on Wednesday, July 10.
The sport, which is played with a racket that combines elements from badminton, tennis, and ping pong, is one of the fastest growing in Europe.
Kernow Pickleball Club, who are based in Truro, offered to bring their equipment to Callington and demonstrate just why this racquet sport is increasing in popularity.
More than 30 people booked for the free taster evening, ages ranging from 30 to 80. Coaching from Team Kernow followed a demonstration match.
Callington Rotary secretary Keith Harris said: “Little steps and lots of encouragement soon gave everyone enough confidence to start playing a game. As the evening progressed knowledge and skills developed, culminating in mixed doubles matches, while smiles and friendships grew.
“Many thanks to John Mills and his team from Kernow Pickleball club for loaning us their equipment and expertise. The next step is to find funding for sets of paddles and nets to enable us to set up a pickleball club here in Callington.”
For details of future pickleball events in Callington, contact [email protected] or phone Roy on 07484 613198.