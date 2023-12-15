A Rotary Club in South East Cornwall is offering life saving training in exchange for a donation.
Peter S, Rotarian of the Callington Rotary Club, is fully trained to deliver basic life support (BLS) training to businesses, schools, clubs or organisations.
BLS is the term used within Resuscitation Council UK guidelines that covers the elements of immediate action that contribute to saving a life when somebody suffers a cardio-respiratory arrest.
Early help, cardiopulmonary resuscitation and de-fibrillation are the key elements and these are often referred to as ‘CPR’ or BLS.
The Rotary is now offering a certificate course in exchange for a donation to the club – for schools this course is free.
The course is run in small groups and consists of being taught CPR and use of a automatic external defibrillator and care of an unconscious casualty. Recently, Peter visited two local primary schools to teach BLS.
Looking back on the first school visit, a spokesperson said: “Not only did he teach basic, fundamental skills to primary school children, he has inspired children to become doctors, nurses and paramedics when they grow up.”
This was shortly followed by a visit to Stoke Climsland school. The trained Rotarian taught year five pupils how to help a choking casualty and how to place someone in the recovery position. The year six pupils also learn how to do CPR and use an automatic external defibrillator.
Some year six pupils took the opportunity to take a CPR assessment to in order to gain a certificate – this is awarded by a UK Resuscitation Council BLS instructor.
Expressing her interest in the Rotary’s work, MP Sheryll Murray said: “When I was at school I learnt basic first aid with the Red Cross at Torpoint School. I believe it is an important skill which can save lives. I welcome and thank Callington Rotary for this important initiative.”
The donations made in exchange for these courses go towards supporting local charities and good causes worldwide.
A spokesperson continued: “Callington Rotary are helping to fund more equipment as the project grows and if anyone would like to get involved with this project or indeed the Rotary to contact us on Facebook or our membership co-ordinated Roy on 07484 613198.”