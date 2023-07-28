A stretch of road between Callington and Saltash can expect delays for most of August as resurfacing work commences.
The work, which has been approved by Cornwall Council, will take place from July 27 until August 24. It is reported that there will be between one and three days of work, during which traffic control will be in place while the convoy is working however, following this, a temporary speed restriction will be put in place for the remainder of the duration.
The restrictions have been put in place to allow for Surface Dressing Works between Southern Road and Westcott Lodge.