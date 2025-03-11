POLICE in Callington have issued a statement after a rise in anti-social behaviour within the town.
Over the course of the last month, the town’s policing team have been made aware of three incidents, including the damage of a memorial tree and the brandishing of an imitation knife.
A spokesperson from the force said: “We have been made of aware of three incidents of anti-social behavior in the town over the past month. These have included damage to a newly planted memorial tree, being in possession of a suspected imitation carving knife whilst screaming, shouting, and running around the town square, and lastly entering the church, causing nuisance and upset along with stealing items from the kitchen and causing damage.”
Despite all three incidents taking place within the town, local police say that they have been carried out by those from other areas.
The spokesperson continued: “Those responsible are not from the local area, however, have they been identified and will be dealt with accordingly in due course.
“Many thanks to the community for reporting these issues to us and their continued support.”