Callington Lions will be holding it’s annual table top sale in Callington Town Hall on Saturday, February 25.
Doors open for traders at 9.30am. Then open to the public at 10am to 1pm . The charge is £5 per table. To reserve a place call Tina on 01579 383605 in the evenings. This is a popular event therefore it is recommended to reserve early. If you would like to donate some saleable items for the Lions charity stall please contact Tina.
The Lions will also be holding a quiz night with quizmaster, Ken Aspinall on Friday, March 10. Bring your own drink and nibbles. £2.50 a head with a maximum number of teams of six. Doors open at 7pm with the quiz to begin at 7.30pm in Callington Town Hall.