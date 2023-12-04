Hewie Hewitson has worked for the Callington Fire Station and Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service for 30 years.
“A lifetime of commitment that will never go unnoticed”, a spokesperson said.
On November 20, Hewie said his final goodbyes to the station as he embarks on his new journey. It was said that Hewie will be taking on other commitments to help those in need.
A spokesperson from the station added: “Hewie has served the community of Callington and those around for the last 30 years.
“His knowledge within the fire service will definitely be missed and probably never replaced. Please join us in wishing him well on his next journey. A credit to the service, the community and himself.”
Following the announcement, many people took to social media to wish Hewie well.