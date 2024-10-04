A Callington couple proved that love happens at all ages after getting hitched.
More than 120 guests attended the special day of Chris and Lyn, at a reception at Callington Town Hall which the couple said was ‘the only place big enough in the town for the celebration’ after a ceremony at the parish church.
They kept it local for the honeymoon, too, holidaying in Falmouth, where the groom was brought up. Lyn’s niece Tracey Britton dressed the church and hall with flowers and was her bridesmaid, while Chris’ best man was Graeme Harvey.
Lyn was due to have her friend Diane Radford as matron of honour, but she tripped and hurt herself during the wedding rehearsal.
Lyn said: “We were going through the wedding rehearsal in the church on Friday the 13th, unlucky for some – and definitely for us because Di fell down. So couldn’t be my special person, which was upsetting for us both. I just hoped it wasn’t an omen. We went on holidays together in my camper van. It was such a shame. But the rest of the day was incredible.”
Chris, a Royal Navy veteran and alternative power inventor, and Lyn (formerly Stewart) had both been previously married twice.
Lyn, born in Lynton, and now from Lifton, was given away by her son Nigel. The former Plymouth factory supervisor said: “My message to anyone who reaches our age is that it’s never too late to find love. Never give up and don’t hide away. Socialise or do some kind of activity you enjoy and you’ll find you’ll just meet someone by chance.
“I guess I was a bit lucky that Chris was quite persistent and outgoing. We hit it off straight away. He is a very interesting man and has had a full life, but has not slowed down – I like that in people.
The pair met at the Manor Inn, in Rilla Mill, when Lyn was at a birthday party and arranged to meet in the Cornish Ancestor microbrewery in Callington.
Romance blossomed from there after she gave him a wrong phone number to contact her again – though she stresses it was not deliberate.