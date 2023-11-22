COMMUNITY carol singing and a Victorian market will set the scene as Callington creates a wonderful warm welcome to the festive season.
Volunteers and traders in the town are gearing up for the Christmas Lights Switch on which takes place on Saturday, December 2.
Events will begin with a craft fair in the Town Hall, where lots of local makers will be showcasing their talents, offering the chance to pick up beautiful, unique presents for your friends and family.
Youngsters will also have the chance to meet Santa in his grotto at the Town Hall from 10am to 2pm. From 3.30pm, head to the Pannier Market where Callington Rotary Club will be hosting its much-loved Victorian Market.
Look out for the traders in costume and enjoy live entertainment as you browse!
St Mary’s Square will be the place for people to gather from 4.30pm onwards for Community Carols with the Town Band, and all eyes will be peeled for Santa as he arrives just ahead of the Christmas Lights countdown at 5pm.
A road closure will be in place in Fore Street from 4pm as the Christmas Lights activities take place.