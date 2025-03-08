A Trelawny Shout at St Mary’s Church, Callington, has helped raise £1,000.

Music during the St Piran's Day celebration in Callington was provided by Wasson and the Kelliwik Golowi Band.

Around 150 local people turned out to support the sell-out joint charity fundraiser at the church.

The evening included singing led by the Kelliwik Golowi Band who host a festival of the same name in Callington each year, and the Wasson Shanty group from Calstock.

The Trelawny Shout event at Callington's St Mary's Church was sold out on the night with a packed congregation enjoying an assortment of shanties and Cornish songs. (Picture: Wasson)
Donations on the evening were to be split equally between the church and local youth project Callington Youth Group.

Around 150 attended the St Piran's Day event at St Mary's in Callington that was sold out. (Picture: St Mary's Church)
A spokesperson for the church said: “A huge thanks to all who came to the Trelawny Shout at St Piran’s at St Marys last night. You helped us raise over £1,000.

“We want to contribute to our surrounding community working closely with local charities and for this event in particular that is the Callington Youth Group, to help them reach their goal of purchasing ‘The Vault’ as a permanent youth centre.

“A special thanks to Kelliwik Golowi gifting a fantastic performance, and to Wasson for all the toe taping shanties and leading us in the Trelawny Shout.”

Reverend Andy Atkins from Kit Hill Benefice led the evening with support from volunteers and local community groups including Callington Twinning Association and Callington Lions, as well as local businesses who donated to the raffle.

Callington Lions were also busy on St Piran’s Day delivering supplies for the children at Callington Primary School.

Fletcher Worth and Mika Pedrick, both year 4 at Callington Primary School helped the Callington Lions with their monthly delivery of breakfast cereals and snacks for the school. (Picture: Callington Lions)
A spokesperson for Callington Lions said: “Many children arrive at school without having breakfast and so for this school year, Callington Lions make monthly deliveries of breakfast cereals and snacks for their afternoon breaks.

“This month we were fortunate enough to deliver on St Piran’s Days when all the children were dressed in their finest Cornish themed clothes and singing Cornish songs.

The two "Cornish Piskies" helped carry in the supplies as the school were celebrating Cornish Week including dressing up in Cornish-themed clothing. (Picture: Callington Lions)
“Two Cornish Piskies helped carry the items into the school, all whilst singing “This is my Cornwall!”