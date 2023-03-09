Fire crews from Callington and Liskeard Community Fire Stations attended a barn fire at Luckett, Callington, on Wednesday, March 8, at around 6.47pm.
Upon arrival crews found a farm loader had burst into flames inside a barn. They got to work and were able to successfully extinguish the blaze.
A Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed: "On arrival crews found one loader well alight inside a barn measuring approx 10m by 10m.
"Crews used two sets of breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.
"There were no animals involved in the incident."
