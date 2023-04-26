SAFETY improvements on the A38 could now be pushed back until after 2030 – and South East Cornwall has been “let down once again” say local politicians.
Councillor for the Rame Peninsula and St Germans Kate Ewert and Plymouth MP Luke Pollard say that cuts to the Government’s Road Investment Strategy budget for 2025-30 have been “sneaked through before the local elections” and have called for an immediate reinstatement of the funds to reduce risk on the Carkeel to Trerulefoot road.
National Highways says that all the projects that were earmarked for this time period – which include large schemes such as the Stonehenge tunnel – will still be developed, but will now be considered for delivery after 2030.
A package of safety measures on the A38 in South East Cornwall was set to include average speed cameras, reductions in speed limit, widening of certain junctions, and the realignment of the carriageway at the Hay Lake bends.
Cllr Ewert said the decision to pull funding for the much-needed interventions on the trunk road was a “serious blow” to South East Cornwall.
“Residents use this road on a daily basis for work, school, hospital appointments and play - as well as it being one of the two main routes into Cornwall for hauliers and holidaymakers,” she said.
“We deserve better for South East Cornwall and we have been let down yet again.”
Labour MP Mr Pollard said: “I will be asking questions in Parliament about why Ministers weren’t open about these cuts and tried to sneak them out just before the local elections.
“The far South West does not get our fair share of transport funding and pushing ahead with these draconian cuts to pay for the consequences of Liz Truss’ disastrous mini-budget is both damaging and insulting.
“Delays to safety work will put lives at risk.”
Campaign group Safe 38 has been pressing for improvements to the Carkeel-Trerulefoot stretch for some years. Its chairman James Millidge said: “We are frankly shocked and dismayed that funding for this vital safety improvement on one of the South West’s most notorious roads has been delayed.
“Safety cameras, lower speed limits and junction improvements would have reduced 30% of collisions and seen a significant reduction in deaths and life-changing injuries.
“How can it be right that residents and visitors to Southeast Cornwall will have to wait until after 2030 for very basic safety interventions such as average speed cameras? The Department for Transport are failing in their duty of care to road users on this stretch of road. We think this is a serious error in judgement and very short-sighted.
“We call on the DfT to make funding available so that, at the very least, average speed cameras can be rolled out by National Highways on this stretch as soon as possible, as we know these are proven to save lives, and we call on our MP to ensure funding for this is made available.”
A National Highways spokesperson said: “Work on the future pipeline of schemes that have been earmarked for RIS3 (covering 2025 to 2030) will continue to be developed in line with our statutory processes but will now be considered for delivery as part of RIS4 (beyond 2030).
“Given that many of these schemes were expected to be delivered towards the end of RIS3, the extra time will help ensure that well planned and efficient schemes will be deployed in the future.
“We’re working with the Department for Transport to assess the wider implications of the announcement on our programme of potential future schemes, including the A38 Trerulefoot to Carkeel Safety Package, and will update stakeholders when we have more information.”