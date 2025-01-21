The National Trust should use all of its suitable holiday properties as long-term lets to help alleviate the housing crisis in Cornwall. That’s the gist of a motion which will be presented to a meeting of Cornwall Council next week.
Cornwall currently has around 27,000 people on the housing waiting list. The Duchy has approximately 10,000 council houses and 22,000 housing association homes. There are also about 8,000 families in emergency or temporary accommodation.
There are 24,300 holiday let properties in Cornwall, which has increased by 30 per cent in the past five years, as well as over 13,000 registered second homes.
Independent councillor Julian German has tabled a motion that Cornwall Council writes to the National Trust’s chief executive, its Cornwall lead and the board of trustees, requesting that, in view of the housing crisis, the National Trust uses all the holiday properties it has in Cornwall – that meet the minimum size requirements for a dwelling and do not have any planning or other legal restriction preventing them from being used as permanent homes – as long-term lets.
His report states: “The National Trust have over 100 holiday lets in Cornwall. In the National Trust Values they state that ‘We protect and care for places so people and nature can thrive’. People need a roof over the head if they are to thrive and the National Trust can play their role in making this happen.
“The National Trust as a large influential property owner can lead the way, showing other landlords how they can help communities and tackle the housing crisis. The motion recognises that not all properties are suitable as long-term and that these properties can be used to serve different markets. The aim of the motion is to help assist in achieving a reduction in the housing crisis.”
Later in the motion’s details it states there are no direct implications for the council. “However, maintaining positive working relationships with all stakeholders and landowners in Cornwall is important. Officers currently work with the National Trust on projects which are good for Cornwall.
“It is considered that given such a request is likely to have financial implications a wider approach of considering how they could support our housing challenges would be wise. There is a risk that the National Trust may feel unfairly targeted as this only relates to one organisation.”
The matter will be discussed at a meeting of the full council on Tuesday, January 21. Councillors will also hear a motion calling for safety improvements at the dangerous Plusha junction on the A30 and a bid to confirm that “elected members will not countenance any cross-border combined authority deals” as part of devolution talks.