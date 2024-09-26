POLICE are seeking the public’s help to trace a 48-year-old man from Torpoint.
Kristian Bothwell is wanted in connection with reports of assault, criminal damage and malicious communications.
Enquiries have been made by police to locate him and officers are now appealing to the public for information on his whereabouts.
Bothwell is described as a white male, of slim build, with short brown hair. He is 6ft 4in tall.
He was last seen in the Torpoint area on Thursday 19 September.
Anyone who sees Bothwell is asked not to approach him but to call police on 999, quoting log number 897 of 19/9/24.
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.