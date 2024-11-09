Jessica says that the surgery she needs to halt the progression of her condition is considered experimental in the UK and is not available under the NHS. After many years where she describes being referred backwards and forwards between neurologists without finding a way ahead, she took the decision to go for treatment in Barcelona, where a specialist team offer the operation she requires. Being believed, and having the diagnosis, in itself “relieved a massive weight” she says. But the surgery at a private clinic comes at a cost of £25,000, a sum that Jessica initially had no idea how she would raise.