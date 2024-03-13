TEAM members from a cafe based in Bodmin are celebrating after receiving their food hygiene rating.
The Mill Cafe at Bodmin Nursery are delighted to announce that it has maintained its five star rating (the highest score possible) for its food hygiene following an inspection.
It was said that the council inspector said that the cafe had ‘exemplary standards with all best practice in place’ with not one corrective action point.
A spokesperson from the cafe said well done to the team who work at the cafe and help with cooking, cleaning, food preperation and serving.