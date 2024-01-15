A BUTCHER from Kingsand has been named a Medallist of the Order of British Empire for his services to the community as part of the New Year Honours List.
Stephen Michael has lived in Kingsand for 37 years and is a butcher by trade. After working in his early life as a senior manager and director of a meat retail business for 20 years, Stephen went on to buy the village store in Kingsand in the year of 1986.
Stephen and his wife ran the shop for the next 22 years before his retirement 15 years ago.
Stephen explained: “During these 37 years the village was offered the old church hall as a community facility, and I was asked to be on the refurbishing team.”
With the support of his wife, Stephen ran a monthly village lunch at the community hall for 22 years in addition to other fundraising efforts including an annual dinner and dance event for the community and an annual mulled wine evening during the Christmas lights switch on each year.
From the money raised at these events, a new toilet has been installed in St Andrew’s Church, comfortable chairs have been provided and a new kitchen installed for the hall as well as new tarmacking for the entrance.
“I have been the chairman of the community hall for 33 years,” Stephen added. “I have been chairman of Pensioner’s Voice for 25 years and for the last 20 years my wife and I have organised two holidays a year. I have been a church warden, chairman of the wine circle on and off for 20 years and a first responder for 17 years before I retired two years ago.”
In response to his award, Stephen said he felt very surprised and humbled at the recognition for his work.
“This award would not have been possible without the support of my wife and the excellent team I have worked with over the years. I will be celebrating with family and friends in the near future.”